Welcome to the ultimate collection of spiritual names derived from the vedas of ancient Indian subcontinent. This is the finest collection of most authentic, bonafide, rare & uncommon names.
Names are arranged alphabetically and segregated for Boys and Girls. Each name has its meaning which is derived from the most bonafide vedic religion, the Gaudiya Vaishnavism.
These names are very useful for newborn babies. Traditionally in vedic times, the names given to the babies were always linked to the supreme personality of Godhead – Lord Krishna and to His energies. Even today in many parts of Indian subcontinent, it is a tradition to give spiritual names to babies, because a name is for life & it influences much of a character and growth.
These names are also given during Harinam Diksha in ISKCON
This is world's largest collection of spiritual names. So far we have published vedic names along with their brief spiritual meaning.
- Sakhas of Krishna
- Sakhis of Radharani
- Pet animals of Krishna
- Pet animals of Radharani
- Sons of Krishna
- Relatives of Krishna
- Servants of Krishna
- Other Associates of Krishna
- Paraphernalia of Krishna & Radharani
- Associates of Nanda Maharaj
- Associates of Yashoda
- Associates of Krishna’s paternal grandfather
- Associates of Krishna’s paternal grandmother
- Associates of Krsna's maternal grandfather
- Associates of Krsna's maternal grandmother
- Brahmanas in Vraja and their wives
- Twelve Adityas
- Associates of Lord Chaitanya
- Associates of Lord Nityananda
- Other Personalities in Gaura Lila
